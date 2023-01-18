PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday afternoon lawmakers took a moment to honor SDSU’s historic win.

Senator Tim Reed of Brookings is the prime sponsor of a commemoration celebrating the Jackrabbits’ big win.

Coach John Stiegelmeier addressed the Senate, highlighting the SDSU program’s successful move to Division 1.

“I think young men from South Dakota have looked at South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota and the Division I move and said I want to play at that level,” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits were also scheduled to visit the House of Representatives as well as the Governor’s mansion.