SDSU football game a winning wager for Grand Falls Casino

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s deep-run in the college football playoffs is generating plenty of interest within the local sports-betting crowd. The Jackrabbits play Montana State in the FCS semi-final on Saturday, the winner advances to the national title game in Frisco, Texas. The game should result in a big handle for the sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino.

The Betfred Sportsbook says last week’s SDSU victory against Villanova didn’t garner a great deal of betting action at the casino. But Saturday’s game, with so much at stake for both teams, should result in a lot more wagering.

Sports bettors at Grand Falls Casino are sizing up SDSU’s chances of defeating Montana State in Saturday’s FCS semi-final game.

“I’m going to place a wager tomorrow on our home, SDSU Jackrabbits and hopefully, they get a big win. Evenly matched teams and we’ll just hope for the best, you know,” Justin Lickfelt of Aberdeen said.

The Betfred Sportsbook expects the SDSU game will generate 10-percent of Saturday’s total handle, an amount that could run into the thousands of dollars.

“Today, we’ve got some wagers coming in already and hopefully, by tomorrow, by 10 a.m., we’ll get more action,” Betfred Sports Sportsbook Manager Joee Ektnitphong said.

This is always a busy time of year for the sportsbook with the college bowl season kicking-off and the NFL season still going strong. So, the wagering on the SDSU will only sweeten the pot.

“This is a hometown for SDSU. So, people really like them, and they like to come in and cheer for them. Even basketball games for Jackrabbits, people come and watch and place a wager on,” Ektnitphong said.

Sportsbook Manager Joee Ektnitphong’s ties to the Jackrabbits goes beyond professional. It’s also personal. His son graduates from SDSU Friday with a master’s degree.

“He’s been there almost 5 years, now. I’m very happy and Go Jacks,” Ektnitphong said.

The Betfred Sportsbook opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday. They expect lines, 40 people deep, by 11 a.m. just before the first slate of games starts.

The SDSU-Montana State game gets underway at 1 p.m.

If SDSU wins and advances to the title game, fans can reserve a spot on KELOLAND Media Group’s VIP FANFare to Frisco.