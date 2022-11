SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team.

Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.

People can donate to Feeding South Dakota Nov. 23 through midnight Nov. 27.

Feeding South Dakota is part of a Feeding America and serves all 66 South Dakota counties.