SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday is the big day for the SDSU football team and their fans.

The Jackrabbits will play for their second FCS title.

Fans are headed south to cheer on the Jackrabbits in Frisco, Texas.

“Biggest thing is just the experience. The atmosphere down there…it’s going to be electric down there. It’s going to be so much fun,” SDSU fan Josh Gerlach said.

Gerlach is road-tripping with four other fans in a pickup.

“Tight fit, but we’ve got a pretty good group, so between the music, the laughs, and the stories, it’s been a good time so far,” Gerlach said.

The football players won’t be the only Jacks in action this weekend.

Aimee Fisher and her husband Steve will also be cheering for their son Jason who plays in the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.

“You can’t not go cheer for the football team and the coaching staff and so on and also not be excited for the Pride to be able to be there. They mesh so well together. It’s nice to see that mutual respect,” SDSU fan Aimee Fisher said.

The Jacks are hoping to become back-to-back champions, after bringing home the FCS championship trophy last year.

“It’s amazing to see them do this. Last year, with it being their first ever national championship win, and then coming right back the second year, it’s an amazing accomplishment for the faculty, the staff, the players themselves,” Gerlach said.

The Fishers encountered some snow and slush Friday morning in Kansas.

