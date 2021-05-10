SDSU fans looking forward to FCS National Championship game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The SDSU football team is heading to its first National Championship this upcoming weekend. The Jackrabbits will face Sam Houston on Sunday in Frisco, Texas.

Lyle Olson’s dedication to SDSU goes beyond his job in the journalism department. He’s also one of the thousands of Jackrabbit fans heading to the championship game in Frisco this weekend.

“I’m a fairly serious local fan, I have season tickets for football and basketball and we go to the Summit League tournaments, but I’ve never gone to a game like this before that’s national, this is kind of a first endeavour for me,” director for School of Communication and Journalism at SDSU, Lyle Olson said.

He was lucky enough to get tickets Sunday morning.

“Sunday morning at 10:00 my daughter was walking through that ceremony and I tried to get tickets for the game in Frisco and it wouldn’t quite do it when I hit the last button on my cell phone so I walked over to my office and got my two tickets and missed about five minutes of the ceremony and walking back over the campus green I thought I can’t believe I just bought tickets to go to a National Championship game in Frisco, Texas,” Olson said.

On Saturday, SDSU beat Delaware 33-3 to secure a spot in the championship.

President of the university, Barry Dunn says this is accomplishment is something the team should be proud of.

“It’s a great testament to the work ethic and the willingness of this team to do the tough work to stay healthy, to stay covid free, and get us to a championship, it’s amazing,” President of South Dakota State University, Barry Dunn said.

Now a national spotlight will be on SDSU and the state.

“Very proud to represent South Dakota and the city of Brookings and really the entire state should be proud of us, we’re the land grant university for South Dakota, so we have alums all across the state,” Dunn said.

“I’m excited about it, I was an athlete in high school and a little bit in college so I’ve always followed sports,” Olson said.

The National Championship game will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower will also be in Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship game. He’ll introduce you to SDSU fans who make the trip to cheer on the Jackrabbits and also show you what the team is doing starting Friday evening on KELOLAND News.

Then on Sunday, he’ll bring you a closer look at the National Title game on his KELOBower Twitter account, KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND Weekend News.