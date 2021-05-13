SDSU fans gear up for big game with fan gear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is just one win away from claiming its first ever FCS national championship and you can definitely feel the excitement ahead of the championship game at area sporting goods stores.

“I’m very excited about it,” Dan Warner said.

From t-shirts to sweatshirts to caps, fans are Jackrabbit crazy right now all in preparation for this weekend’s championship game.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming, it’s something they’ve been really close to getting to, so I’m very happy that they finally made it,” Warner said.

Dan Warner graduated from SDSU and is a big Jackrabbit fan, so he thought he’d better stock up on gear.

“Going to the game this weekend, so getting a t-shirt and a sweatshirt to wear down there,” Warner said.

“There’s a lot of excited Jacks fans that’s for sure,” College Apparel Manager Barry Davis said.

At Scheels the apparel has been flying off the shelves. In fact, the manager says they sold more apparel in one day than college stores sold in a month.

“Every day for the last couple of weeks, a lot of excitement with the playoffs and people going down to Frisco obviously we wish there were more fans going, but with covid I guess that’s okay, there are a lot of watch parties here in Sioux Falls, so we’re expecting a lot of traffic this weekend too,” Davis said.

Besides championship apparel, they’re also selling items like this with the Jackrabbit logo on it, now they just hope to trash Sam Houston State.

Like they did last weekend, when they defeated Delaware. The halftime music set the tone for what was to come.

“They played a couple of songs there If you want to play in Texas you got to have a fiddle in the band the fans went nuts, so there’s a lot of excitement,” Davis said.

Excitement they hope follows them to Frisco.

“Go Jacks!” Warner said.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.