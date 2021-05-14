SDSU fans cheer on football team ahead of national championship game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for the SDSU football team and their fans. The Jackrabbits will play for the FCS national championship against Sam Houston.

The Frisco-bound football team got a sendoff from fans in Brookings Friday afternoon. Their fans lined the streets of Brookings as buses traveled through the city.

“I came out here to see off this team for the great year they’ve had and it’s not over,” SDSU fan Alan Rogers said.

“Go Jacks!” SDSU cheerleader Hannah Roseland said.

This will be the first time the Jackrabbits play in the FCS national title game.

“I know we’ve got excellent athletes and a great ball team, but the problems they’ve had to go through with COVID-19 and the mixed up schedules and rescheduling, it’s been extremely difficult for them, so we have to be extremely proud of all the athletes that have gone through all of this and how successful they’ve been,” SDSU fan Don Larson said.

Jackrabbit support can be seen all over town.

In fact, the windows at Brookings Health System are decorated ahead of the championship.

There’s plenty of school spirit on the inside of the hospital too as employees don their blue and gold.

“We are supporting the Jackrabbits as they head to that championship game. We love to support our local teams and cheer on the Jacks,” Brookings Health System RN Heidi Faehnrich said.

Game time is Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm.

“We’re going to win. We’re positive,” Larson said.

All of the team’s allotted tickets are sold out.