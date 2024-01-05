SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU fans showed up bright and early to the Lowe’s parking lot, ready to hit the road. The trip has people who attended last year’s championship game.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We had a great time. Always a good time beating NDSU, also,” says bus driver John Bumgardner.

And first-timers who knew they couldn’t miss it again.

“We were able to get tickets through a family member, and we just said we’re going to do it this year,” says SDSU fan Marijane Fulwider.

This is the second year in a row that KELOLAND Media Group has put together the trip to help fans see their favorite football team. The trip includes transportation there and back, hotel accommodations, three breakfasts and three meals.

For John Bumgardner, this is his second year in a row driving the bus to Frisco. He says he had such an amazing time last year, he wanted to bring along someone special this year.

“This year I said, if I talk to Mari and if we had an extra spot, I’d like to bring my son. So we brought my son,” says John.

And with this being part of his birthday gift, John’s son Elias was excited to be on the bus. However, he is most excited to see the Jackrabbits play.

“Probably the game just being there seems really fun,” says SDSU fan Elias Bumgardner.

As they hit the road, these Jacks fans are hoping to bring home another win.

“I’m really excited. Let’s go, Jacks,” says Fulwider.