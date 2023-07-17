SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University Extension will host a Climate Summit next month in Oacoma.

The summit is scheduled for August 1st through the 2nd at the Arrowwood Resort.

The SDSU Extension State Climatologist said the event is a chance for state and federal agencies, nonprofits and people to talk about the impacts the climate will have on South Dakota.

This includes for water resources, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, conservation, wildfires and tribal communities.

You can register to attend through the SDSU Extension website.