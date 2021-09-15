SDSU coaches say changes to Frost will be good recruiting tool

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Thanks to a $20 million gift, Frost Arena will soon have a new name and a new look.



In addition to updated seating, the First Bank &Trust Arena will have 11 suites and around 150 club seats as well.

“When you look at the other schools in our region that we are competing against, this facility immediately jumps to the top of the list in terms of quality,” said Dan Georgalas, Head Volleyball Coach.

The total project will be about $50 million. Coaches say the renovations will be a great way to help recruit future student athletes.

“I think all of our student athletes will touch, feel and experience frost arena, whether you’re going to watch another team’s game, or there to support other friends also just with the amenities that they will have from locker rooms, training rooms film places thing that they can do that kind of help them hone in on their craft and really enjoy the sport that they came here to play,” said Aaron Johnston, Women’s Basketball Coach.

The remodeled arena will not only be used for student athletics, it will also be used for student activities as well as community events.

“It has a huge impact on our student athletes experience but also our fan experience, we’ve got such a loyal fan base here at SDSU and I think they are finally going to get treated to a first class facility experience here,” Georgalas said.

Although it will be updated, the legacy of the arena will remain.

“Starting over from scratch you just kind of lose some of those memories that people have had over the years in frost arena and I think they will have the new and the shiny but they will be able to keep those memories that they are attached to,” said Johnston.

Construction will not affect the athletes as most of the interior construction will happen during the summer and the exterior during the school year.