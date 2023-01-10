SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System.

Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.

Her timing was so precise, that her doctor delivered her and placed her on mom Shelby’s chest just as SDSU’s Coach Stiegelmeier (Stig) and NDSU Coach Matt Entz were shaking hands. The official championship time for Bailey was 4:06 p.m. on Jan. 8. She weighed exactly 8 lbs and measured 20 inches.

Bailey was due on Jan. 23. Her parents were planning to watch the Jan. 8 championship game with family. The couple’s first baby had other plans.

The couple came to Brookings Hospital on Saturday evening. With labor continuing Sunday afternoon, they turned the game on inside their labor and delivery suite.

The hospital said the parents took their “championship baby” home on Jan. 10.