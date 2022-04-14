BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University students are changing the way they learn.

Students in the College of Natural Sciences are getting a new virtual reality learning experience. Being a metaversity means they will being using new virtual reality headsets as part of some science courses starting this summer.

While it may look like these students are playing a video game, they are actually learning.

“On the VR goggles you can actually hold and take the pieces apart like with muscles, or different organs, or the bone structure of the body. You can see the whole skeleton in front of you,” said Laney Brown, junior human biology, pre medicine student. “Take each one apart and then it can tell you which bone you’re holding and then it gives a whole description of what your looking at, what the insertions are.”

“Just with a textbook you can’t always grab a feature, I mean it’s 2D, and being able to have the virtual reality goggles I think. Having 3D objects and being able to spin certain features is really important,” said Nichole Dial, senior human biology and microbiology, pre-medicine student.

The headsets will be an extension to the classroom, allowing students from anywhere to feel as though they are right in the classroom or lab.

“Our Zoom life through COVID, we know there were some limitations that the 2D classroom, the 2D laboratory experience didn’t allow for students to be as hands on or tactile and although virtual reality isn’t perfect, it allows us to approach that,” said Greg Heiberger, Associate Dean of the College of Natural Sciences.

“I took anatomy last year and I’ll be honest I did spend a lot of Friday and Saturday nights in my dorm, reading a book and looking at images uploaded to D2L and if I would have had VR goggles in front of me to be able to work with the cadavers like almost hands on that would be really awesome and a great opportunity,” said Brown.

Thanks to multiple partnerships and donors, the university now has 75 headsets, and as time goes on the do expect to expand the program and use them in other fields of study.

The university says they have been named one of seven metaversities by VictoryXR.

As a metaversity, SDSU says they will later roll out a digital twin, replica campus for students to attend whether they are on campus or learning remotely.