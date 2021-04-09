SDSU announces Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy in Jacks Bash return

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy will perform this fall at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on SDSU’s Brookings campus.

University officials made the announcement Friday while announcing the Jacks Bash 2 event. SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell says the event will mark exactly five years since the stadium first opened its doors on campus, which was marked by the first Jacks Bash celebration.

“We are excited to celebrate five years of success in this incredible,” says Sell. “We are primed for an unbelievable year, and to kick it off with this epic event will be special.” Sell says it’s the perfect way to bring Jackrabbits back in the fall.

The concert is to be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Ticket information will be announced in the coming days.

