SDSU announces Hobo Day parade is cancelled

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be no Hobo Day parade in Brookings this fall.

South Dakota State University announced the longstanding homecoming tradition — the Hobo Day parade — has been cancelled. It was scheduled for Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 31.

In an email, SDSU said the Hobo Day parade “would create logistical challenges and significant health and safety concerns for attendees in the midst of a global pandemic.”

SDSU said “the spirit of Hobo Day, however, is one thing that will remain intact.”

The Hobo Day Committee is looking to announce ways to celebrate the tradition in “new ways” this fall.

As of Wednesday, Brookings County had had 162 positive coronavirus cases.