SDSU and NDSU fans were up early to celebrate College GameDay in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It was a big day for Brookings, South Dakota Saturday morning as the town and SDSU celebrated the Dakota Marker rivalry game with NDSU in a new way. This year, fans of both teams got to be a part of ESPN College GameDay’s first time in South Dakota.

Whether they camped out all night or made the drive early Saturday morning, thousands of fans came to Brookings to celebrate College GameDay being in town.

“We started camping out about nine o’clock last night and are now ready for the game,” SDSU student Alex Thompson said.

“We woke up at three and decided to drive on down. Took a deer off of our bumper to get here and support the Bison,” NDSU alum Jace Duffield said.

As the sun began to rise, the ESPN College GameDay hosts kicked off the show at 8 a.m. and the excitement from the crowd continued to escalate.

For Thompson, a freshman, he was excited College GameDay’s first time in South Dakota coincided with his first year on the SDSU campus.

“It’s a great experience being here, GameDay first year here. A lot of SDSU graduates didn’t even get to experience this. It’s a great time,” Thompson said.

On the flip side, the NDSU Bison have hosted College GameDay in Fargo, North Dakota twice before. While Duffield got to celebrate both of those times as a student, he said he’s just as excited to get the experience in Brookings this year.

“I think it’s awesome that we get to now share this with SDSU because it’s kind of been our rival the last decade or two. Really excited for this one to have a good supporting from both schools,” Duffield said.

Whether they bleed Blue or Green, fans in Brookings on Saturday got to celebrate the Dakota Marker rivalry game in a new way.