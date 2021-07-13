SDSU and City of Sioux Falls working to strengthen their relationship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University and the City of Sioux Falls are trying to strengthen their relationship to help both students and the city with job growth and opportunities.

That was the topic of discussion during a meeting Tuesday in the downtown area.

“We’re the students here, we’re the ones that are learning about the city, about the future that the leadership sees for Sioux Falls, and then we’re going to go home and make sure that our response is appropriate,” SDSU President Barry Dunn said. “Do we need additional majors, additional minors, do we need certificate programs, how can we better serve this great community?”

Dunn says Sioux Falls is the major place SDSU graduates are finding jobs.