SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every three years Sioux Falls hosts the Sioux Falls Air Show. Tomorrow pilots will take to the skies to showcase their skills.

For one of these pilots, this show means more than just a performance.

Captain Aimee Fiedler, call sign Rebel, is the commander of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. She says this show is like a homecoming for her.

“I graduated from South Dakota State University in 2013. And I still have a ton of family in the Brookings area in the Watertown and Clark area. So it really meant that you know, my family was going to be able to come and see me and then obviously, being back in my alma mater is super special,” Fiedler said.

Her F-16 Fighting Falcon is named Venom. Fiedler and her team will be the only planes doing a combat capabilities demonstration at the Air Show.

“I’m going to show you just how fast the F-16 can go. I’ll show you just how slow it can go. And then I’ll show you the tight turn radius that the F-16 is capable of, which really makes it super capable in a one on one dogfight situation,” Fiedler said.

“Our team is the smallest air show team in the Air Force. We have nine people on the team including Rebel. So for us to be able to pull off what we do and get these jets to the location safely and fly the demos is really impressive,” said Joshua Butcher, Dedicated crew chief on the Viper Demo Team.

Fiedler says she is excited to show people in KELOLAND what she and her crew are capable of.

“What I’m really doing is showing you the hours of hard work and the professionalism that is your US Air Force. And then specifically the airmen that are on this team. They’re the best of the best, and they keep these airplanes flying,” Fiedler said.

The Sioux Falls Air Show is one of the last free air shows in the nation.

The event will feature jet displays and is free to the public. Gates open tomorrow at 8:30 in the morning with the performances beginning at 11.