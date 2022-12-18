SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 did reopen Saturday after this week’s winter storms, but the South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that just because the roads are open — it doesn’t mean they are clear.

Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

They tweeted photos earlier Sunday afternoon saying several sections of the interstates and most highways are still ice-covered, slippery, or have snow-covered shoulders

You can see live road reports here.

SD 511 map as of 4:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

All the areas shaded in pink means there is scattered ice, frost or snow.