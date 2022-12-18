SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 did reopen Saturday after this week’s winter storms, but the South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that just because the roads are open — it doesn’t mean they are clear.
They tweeted photos earlier Sunday afternoon saying several sections of the interstates and most highways are still ice-covered, slippery, or have snow-covered shoulders
You can see live road reports here.
All the areas shaded in pink means there is scattered ice, frost or snow.