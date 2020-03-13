SDHSAA limits tickets for Girls State B Basketball

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — While many places are closing down or canceling events, the state high school basketball tournament is still underway, but earlier this afternoon, it was announced that tickets for the Girls State B Basketball Tournament would be limited.

This morning, fans from Corsica, Stickney and Wakonda/Irene gathered to support their teams.

“Very excited for the game, I get game day jitters just like the girls do,” Wendy Barse, Corsica fan, said.

Signs are posted urging people to wash their hands, avoiding close contact, and to stay home if sick.

Right before the second game of the day began. High School Activities Association Officials announced that they would be limiting tickets.

“We thought with the crowd size that would be here, we would be okay but we had a really good turn out and we are better safe than sorry so went to the decision to go to a limited ticket model,” Dan Swartos, Exec. Director of South Dakota High School Activities Association, said.

The venue is taking extra precautions by disinfecting game balls, chairs, the locker room and they have placed hand sanitizers in several areas for people to use.

“Safety is our number one priority and that’s closely followed by making sure that these kids have an experience to play in the state tournament, that they worked hard to get to all year,” Swartos said.

“It’s just a great experience for the kids, I wish every kid could make it once in their career, it’s just a great memory for them,” David Hauger, Irene fan, said..

Teams will each receive a hundred tickets for the games, 4 for each player and student managers. They will be making a decision on next weekend’s tournament either tomorrow or early next week.