SDHP service dog ‘Rocko’ dies

PIERRE, S.D (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is mourning the death of one of its own.
Long time service dog Rocko died recently due to health issues.
The Highway Patrol says Rocko played a big part in keeping people safe for 10 years.
by: Eric MayerPosted: / Updated:
