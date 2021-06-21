SDHP: No injuries from crash that closed I-90 Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a SUV pulling a camper crashed on Interstate 90 Sunday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted a picture of the crash to its Facebook page. In the picture, you can see both the SUV and camper ended up on their roofs. Authorities say all occupants were wearing seatbelts and there were no injuries.

You can also see a piece of the camper broke away from the rest.

Highway Patrol says the portion of I-90 between Belvidere and 1880 Town was closed for a couple hours due to the crash.