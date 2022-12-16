SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable.

While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan told KELOLAND News, as of Friday morning, the state Highway Patrol has issued 30 citations for driving on closed roads. That includes closed portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29.

South Dakota law says people who fail to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.

State Department of Public Safety officials said failure to comply with an Interstate closure may result in a $232 fine, a civil penalty of up to $1,000 and the actual cost of any such rescue, not to exceed $10,000.

As of noon Friday, Interstate 90 remains closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, while Interstate 29 remains closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

Craig Smith, Director of Operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, told KELOLAND News there was no estimate for when the interstates could reopen as winds and drifts have created many problems.

Smith said some areas have snow drifts as tall as six or seven feet in height and as long as 1,000 feet.

“With this wind, until we really make some progress and see what that brings us in the afternoon, we really won’t have much for decisions on what we’re able to open yet today,” Smith said. “Really no projected timelines on when we’re going to be able to open.”