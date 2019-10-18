SDGFP shares tips for opening hunting weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wait for pheasant hunters is nearly over.

Starting at noon Saturday, South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season opens until Jan. 5, 2020 and officials are welcoming hunters at the Sioux Falls airport.

Emmett Keyser with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department told KELOLAND News this year’s hunting season will be a little more challenging for hunters. Keyser cited the wet spring and fall, noting some county roads are still closed or in rough shape. He also added harvest has been delayed and getting to pheasants may be a little tougher.

“With all the crops in the field, it’s going to be a little extra difficult for hunters to access those birds,” Keyser said.

Keyser also said hunters should pay extra attention while getting in and out of vehicles while hunting and to unload guns when crossing fences.

The GFP is handing out hunting handbooks and hunting walk-in atlases. Hunters can also access the information with the SD GFP app.