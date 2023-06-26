SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Couples from all over South Dakota hit the links this weekend to take part in the South Dakota Golf Association Husband and Wife Championship. A total of 75 couples finished up play today at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

It was a special weekend, as about 150 people got to enjoy some leisure time with their lifelong partners.

“They play a couple of versions of alternate shots. They’re kind of going back and forth, hitting one shot and their partner hits another shot, so it’s a really fun tournament,” South Dakota Golf Association executive director Tom Jansa said.

The wind was howling today, but that didn’t damper any hopes.

“You wouldn’t come out here if you didn’t think you had a shot, so you always think you can win. Even today, we’re 15 strokes out of it, but we’re looking forward to going out and posting a good score today,” golfer Nick Conway said.

Events like this also create lifelong friendships.

“They love seeing their friends from all across the state and getting together and playing golf with them and sharing their stories. If you were out here last night, there were 40 or 50 of them sitting on the deck recounting this round and other rounds over the years, so it’s a pretty cool deal to see those friendships develop over the years in our events,” Jansa said.

However, the best part of this tournament for each golfer might be having their better half in their corner.

“I love competing with my husband. He’s my best friend, and he’s my biggest fan. It’s so fun to be out there and cheer for each other and root for good shots, and when you hit one that you could have hit better, he’s in the cart next to me saying, ‘You’re going to get it next time. You got this,'” golfer Chelsea Conway said.

If you would like to participate in any SDGA events in the future, visit SDGA.org.