SDDVA sets up temp office to help veterans claim benefits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In March, the VA’s regional office building was forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Today, they’re finally back helping those who’ve already given so much.

Don Rumpza served in the military from 1961 to 1964. He spent time in South Korea and Lancaster, New York.

“I’m proud to serve my country – I’ll say that, and I’d do it again right now,” Rumpza said

Today, he’s still fighting, but this war is more internal.

“I’ve got lung problems… and hearing problems… and I’ve been a diabetic for 47 years. And, I think, some of that might be tied to my tour in South Korea,” Rumpza said

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of Verteran’s Affairs Regional Office has been closed. Leaving vets like Rumpza with no where to turn.

“Because the VA regional office falls under federal guidelines, it has to do with the county in which it resides, and how many current COVID cases, and the trend of downward cases that it is,” SDDVA Program Manager Heather Bullerman said.

Bullerman says they’ve been able to provide space in the Military Heritage Alliance Building. They have a temporary office where they meet with veterans face to face to help them claim their benefits.

“We’ve done well with using technology and still being able to still file most of the claims, but some veterans they need to see face-to-face, they need to bring paperwork, we’ve had some veterans that are struggling with mental health issues, and they need to have a friendly person they can see face-to-face so they know that someone is there to help them,” Bullerman said.

“It’s a very, very good feeling to have these benefits because, after I had my experience in Oakland, I didn’t want to have nothing to do with the Military, and I really don’t like to talk about it. But, now, I’m coming out and I don’t mind talking about it,” Rumpza said.

This office space is only temporary until they can re-open their regional building, but the impact of their help is lifelong.

The office is open from 9 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday for walk-ins. Anybody can come in if they’re needing assistance from the VA. They’re located at 1600 W. Russell St.