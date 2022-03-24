SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party has released a statement on the racist comments that were posted on social media that threatened to ban Native Americans from the Grand Gateway Hotel.

The party says that the kind of language has no place in South Dakota.

“There’s no room for racism in South Dakota. The South Dakota Democratic Party is clear in its condemnation of Connie Uhre’s racist comments. We stand with South Dakota’s Native American communities to oppose discrimination in our state,” the party said in a statement released Thursday morning.

They added:

“Governor Noem is always quick to comment on controversial issues, but when she has the opportunity to condemn racism in our state, her silence speaks volumes. South Dakota deserves a leader who will stand up to hate and intolerance.”

Cante Heart, the South Dakota Democratic Party Native Outreach Director spoke at Wednesday’s rally and released the following statement:

“We appreciate our allies for standing with us against racism. There is no excuse to be silent on this issue. The lack of leadership from our governor on this matter speaks volumes. We will continue to work hard for better leadership in our state.”

A lawsuit was filed against the hotel on Wednesday afternoon. The lawsuit gives examples of the hotel turning away Native American customers, including a woman named Sunny Red Bear. The lawsuit claims she was discriminated against in violation of federal law.

