SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The tunnels that South Dakota residents and visitors frequently drive through in the Black Hills will be inspected.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release it would be conducting its bi-annual tunnel inspections next week.

The inspections will close or delay traffic on South Dakota Highway 87, otherwise known as Needles Highway, and U.S. Highway 16A, otherwise known as Iron Mountain Road.

South Dakota Tourism photo

The schedule of inspections will be as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 – Inspection of the Hood Tunnel on Needles Highway and the Scovel Johnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Traffic will be guided through both routes with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays through the inspection areas.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 – Inspection of the Iron Creek Tunnel and the Needles Eye Tunnel on Needles Highway will take place. Needles Highway will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 – Inspection of the C.C. Gideon Tunnel and the Doane Robinson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Iron Mountain Road will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 – Inspection of the Miner’s Gateway Tunnel in Keystone will take place. Traffic on Highway 16A will be diverted and motorists can expect no delay.