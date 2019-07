LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO) — Relief is coming to a flooded road in Lake Andes.

The Charles Mix County Emergency Manager said the South Dakota Department of Transportation is working on building the road, Highway 18, above the floodwaters. It should be open for use sometime in mid-August.

Part of Highway 18 just east of Lake Andes has been underwater since May. The emergency manager said raising the road would cut the time it takes emergency services to respond to calls.