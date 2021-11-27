SDDOT snow plow naming contest ends Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You still have time to submit a name for a state snowplow.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding its 2nd snowplow naming contest through Tuesday. One plow in each of the department’s 12 areas will get a name.

“We want everyone to get involved. I know we’ve got schools and classrooms and individuals, all sorts of groups that are having a lot of fun with submitting names,” South Dakota Director of Operations, Craig Smith, said.

To submit your name suggestion, head to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s website.