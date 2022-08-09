SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation submitted its electric vehicle charging network plan to federal officials.

The Director of Planning and Engineering says some auto makers want to be part of the infrastructure. However, one of the biggest challenges in rolling out an EV charging network is convincing businesses to host stations.

The DOT says dealing with peak demand for electricity is also a concern. The cost of a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure compliant charger can be as much as $1 million per charger.