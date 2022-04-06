SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Motorists should expect delays when an asphalt resurfacing project starts on April 18 on South Dakota Highway 50 between Tyndall and Tabor, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).

Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, turn lane construction at 419th Avenue and 306th Street, and pipe culvert repair.

The turn lane construction portion of the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18, and be completed by June 6, according to SDDOT.

Cold milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin Monday, May 23.

Traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car during turn lane reconstruction, cold milling, and asphalt paving operations, Motorists should expect traffic delays during these times, SDDOT said.