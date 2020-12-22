SDDOT launches new website, app for travel information

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new website and mobile phone app for road conditions and other travel information in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation launched a new website — SD511.org — and a SDDOT 511 app for Apple and Android mobile phones and tablets.

The SD511.org website will replace SafeTravelUSA as the home for road camera images, road information, road and weather conditions, construction work, commercial vehicle restrictions and other traffic incidents.

The SD511.org website is compatible with modern web browsers like Edge, Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

The phone-based 511 system allows for voice recognition for users to get travel information hands-free.

Learn more at the SDDOT website and SD511.org.