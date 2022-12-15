SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.



“Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both I-29 and I-90,” Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations said in a news release. “Motorists need to understand that while we cannot physically close secondary highways, in many cases these roads are in worse condition than the Interstates.”

I-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. I-90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City.

DOT crews were out yesterday afternoon into the night rescuing drivers stranded on secondary roads. Crews were seeing seven-foot drifts during rescue attempts.

The state’s 511 travel map indicates the road conditions across the state. The SDDOT said many secondary roads were impassable Wednesday night.

As the system continues to advance through the state, road conditions on secondary highways in eastern counties are expected to worsen, the SDDOT said in the release.