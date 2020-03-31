1  of  2
Breaking News
Seven new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries announced Tuesday SD nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
LISTEN at 11:45 a.m.: South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update

SDDLR phone lines down Tuesday morning, encourages online claims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-dakota-department-of-labor-and-regulation_494715540621

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Calls to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation may not go through, officials announced Tuesday morning. 

On Twitter, the South Dakota DLR reported phone lines to the UI Call Center were down. Crews were working on the issue and the department apologized for the issue. 

Officials encouraged people to file claims online at RAClaims.sd.gov. 

The SDDLR also announced a new filing system implemented for initial claims taken by phone. Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:

• A-F – Monday
• G-N – Tuesday
• O-Z -Wednesday
Miss your day? File on Thursday/Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss