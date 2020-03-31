SDDLR phone lines down Tuesday morning, encourages online claims

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Calls to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation may not go through, officials announced Tuesday morning.

On Twitter, the South Dakota DLR reported phone lines to the UI Call Center were down. Crews were working on the issue and the department apologized for the issue.

Officials encouraged people to file claims online at RAClaims.sd.gov.

The SDDLR also announced a new filing system implemented for initial claims taken by phone. Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:

• A-F – Monday

• G-N – Tuesday

• O-Z -Wednesday

Miss your day? File on Thursday/Friday.