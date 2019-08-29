SDDLR awarded $1.2 million grant

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Labor and Regulation received a boost in federal funding.

On Thursday, the department announced it was recently awarded a $1.2 million State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will help increase the number of registered apprenticeships in the state. Businesses may apply for a maximum of $20,000 in funding to help offset start-up costs for developing a new program.

Priority will be for training in information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, business services, hospitality, utilities and agriculture programs.

Letter of intent must be submitted by Sept. 30 and applications will be accepted through Oct. 18. Visit StartTodaySD.com for the application and instructions.