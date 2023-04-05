SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As part of the South Dakota Week of Work, high school and middle school students are learning about different career and education opportunities available after graduation.

Junior year of high school is often a time to figure out what you might want to do after graduation.

“I want to go to SDSU for the aviation program because I want to become a pilot when I’m older,” Roosevelt junior Logan Nielsen said.

“I’m not for sure, definitely something in exercise science, occupational therapy, something in that realm,” Roosevelt junior Zoie Husman said.

But even if they don’t know what they want to do, South Dakota Week of Work is meant to help them explore their options.

“Right now we have some students listening to presenters talking about career opportunities in the Sioux Falls area while another group of our students are at a college fair with local and regional colleges,” Katie Heavlin, Dean of Students at Roosevelt, said.

“I really hope that students are thinking about the next step in their life and starting to put together the pieces and the things that they need to do to get to that next goal that they have and realizing all of the resources that are there for them,” Renae Oines, SFSD career counselor, said.

Getting them one step closer to life outside of these school walls.

“It’s really cool, I’ve never been to anything like this before so I think it’s really interesting,” Nielsen said.

“It’s nice to have all of the colleges here all at once and just be able to see what colleges are like and their counselors in real life and just kind of get a feel for what they have,” Husman said.

It’s not just juniors learning about their options this week, though. Freshmen are learning about the technical opportunities in the Sioux Falls School District and sophomores are exploring the types of post-secondary education and training options.