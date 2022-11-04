SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Sioux Falls School District, there are 77 languages spoken within the district. In South Dakota, ballots, by state law, are only available in English.

This means that for non-English speakers in the state, there is no ballot available to them through the state that they will be able to read.

This year, South Dakota Voices for Peace (SDVFP) is attempting to rectify this.

“This year we were able to actually translate sample ballots for Minnehaha County into the top three (non-English) languages spoken in our city, which are Spanish, Swahili and Nepali,” said Taneeza Islam, executive director of SDVFP.

With funding from the Movement Voter Project, SDVFP has been able to not just translate the ballot, which can be found on their website, into these three languages, but they were also able to mail out 10,000 English/Spanish sample ballots to mailboxes in Minnehaha County.

Being able to view a sample ballot in your language can obviously be valuable for anyone voting absentee, but the online sample ballots can also be printed off.

“It is lawful to take a sample ballot with you into the voting booth,” Islam said. “You can research different issues, understand who the candidates are you’re voting for, and just kind of mark it on your sample ballot.”

Islam says that if you are taking your sample ballot with you to the polling place, you should let the poll worker know that you have a sample ballot.

“Another thing that is really important for our multi-lingual communities to know is that under South Dakota law, they can take an interpreter with them into the voter booth,” Islam added.

Islam said that due to the way Sioux Falls is growing, this type of work is important. “Because our local, county, city and state governments do not translate ballots for elections, it falls on the shoulders of small community-based non-profits such as ours,” she said.

“This is a really important election,” said Islam. “Every registered voter has a chance to be heard through their vote so make sure you vote on election day.”