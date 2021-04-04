SD vaccine eligibility moves to 16 years and older Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The state of South Dakota is once again moving their COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include more of the state’s population.

The state of South Dakota is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout Monday. That means that everyone 16 years and older is eligible to get the shot. The state was originally scheduled to move to this phase on May 1, but was able to move that date up due to a combination of more doses received and the pace of vaccinations.

“The state has done an excellent job at dividing our vaccination strategy into smaller chunks so that we don’t get overwhelmed at any one phase of getting people vaccinated,” Dr. David Basel with Avera Health said. “And so, we’re not anticipating now, as we open up that next phase, that there’s so many people that we will get overwhelmed. We’ve continued to get more supply so we think we’ll be able to handle the demand.”