SD Urban Indian Health’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been vaccinating people for COVID-19 since December, when they first got their Moderna vaccine allocations.

Michaela Seiber, the CEO of SD Urban Indian Health, says that since then, they’ve been able to vaccinate about 1,200 people. Seiber says that as an Urban Indian Organization contracted through Indian Health Services, they are also able to be a little more flexible with whom they vaccinate than the state is. And that goes beyond just Native peoples.

“So when we start hearing about folks who are getting turned away elsewhere, you know, I think there’s some confusion with the state guidelines on who’s vaccinating who and when they’re getting vaccinated. We are able to take in those patients and kind of expand our vaccination efforts to the greater community because, for us, it’s important that we get to that herd level of immunity really fast,” Seiber said.

She says they will soon be getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well.