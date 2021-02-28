SD Urban Indian Health’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been vaccinating people for COVID-19 since December, when they first got their Moderna vaccine allocations.

Michaela Seiber, the CEO of SD Urban Indian Health, says that since then, they’ve been able to vaccinate about 1,200 people. Seiber says that as an Urban Indian Organization contracted through Indian Health Services, they are also able to be a little more flexible with whom they vaccinate than the state is. And that goes beyond just Native peoples.

“So when we start hearing about folks who are getting turned away elsewhere, you know, I think there’s some confusion with the state guidelines on who’s vaccinating who and when they’re getting vaccinated. We are able to take in those patients and kind of expand our vaccination efforts to the greater community because, for us, it’s important that we get to that herd level of immunity really fast,” Seiber said.

She says they will soon be getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 