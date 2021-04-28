SD unemployment rate low, job openings high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The unemployment rate is back to historic lows in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Regulation secretary.

At the same time, job openings are at the highest levels the department has ever seen.

Right now there are tens of thousands of jobs open across the state.

“We’ve been averaging as high as 23,000 jobs on our job board every day,” SD Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said.

Hultman says there are a few reasons behind the spike.

“We’re returning, we’re coming back from the pandemic, and we’re also at that time of year where we’re going to seasonality in our tourism and hospitality industry increasing,” Hultman said.

Hultman says a variety of jobs are available.

“You’re going to see every type of job opening from A-Z, but really hearing a lot from our employers about the hospitality industry,” Hultman said.

Denise Guzzetta is the vice president of talent and workforce development for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

“We also have a very vibrant manufacturing sector, we have a very vibrant health care sector. We have a growing technology and warehouse logistics sectors, so we continue to see we’re having more and more needs for more supply,” Sioux Falls Development Foundation VP of talent and workforce development Denise Guzzetta said.

“We have to work together, we have to be creative, we have to engage our youth and make sure they know about all the opportunities that are available,” Hultman said.