SD tribes to benefit from latest COVID-19 relief package

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill before unemployment programs expire on Sunday.

“The American Rescue Plan” includes more than $31.2 billion in funding for native communities and tribal governments.

According to the CDC, compared with white people, Native Americans are twice as likely to catch COVID-19, three-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized and twice as likely to die from the virus.

In South Dakota, Native Americans account for 12 percent of the COVID-19 cases, but only make up about 9 percent of the population.

The relief money will go to tribal governments, Indian Health Service, education and some directly to needy Native families, for child care and economic assistance.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe says it lost a lot of revenue due to the pandemic from businesses and its casino shutting down. The tribe is figuring out how it will use the new allocated funds.

“Making sure people are safe from the virus and economic development; making sure our businesses that lost out can recover and hopefully do more infrastructure; maybe the roads; some of our buildings–new buildings for programs,” Rosebud Sioux Tribal President, Rodney Bordeaux, said.

Bordeaux says the community also needs a new hospital, but isn’t sure if this money will be allowed to be earmarked for that kind of project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 