SD tribes to benefit from latest COVID-19 relief package

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill before unemployment programs expire on Sunday.

“The American Rescue Plan” includes more than $31.2 billion in funding for native communities and tribal governments.

According to the CDC, compared with white people, Native Americans are twice as likely to catch COVID-19, three-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized and twice as likely to die from the virus.

In South Dakota, Native Americans account for 12 percent of the COVID-19 cases, but only make up about 9 percent of the population.

The relief money will go to tribal governments, Indian Health Service, education and some directly to needy Native families, for child care and economic assistance.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe says it lost a lot of revenue due to the pandemic from businesses and its casino shutting down. The tribe is figuring out how it will use the new allocated funds.

“Making sure people are safe from the virus and economic development; making sure our businesses that lost out can recover and hopefully do more infrastructure; maybe the roads; some of our buildings–new buildings for programs,” Rosebud Sioux Tribal President, Rodney Bordeaux, said.

Bordeaux says the community also needs a new hospital, but isn’t sure if this money will be allowed to be earmarked for that kind of project.