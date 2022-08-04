SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands.

The grants were funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

A total of 32 grants were awarded– from a competitive pool of 509 applicants– as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.

The funding will support a broad range of sectors— including agriculture and food production, energy and resilience, healthcare, manufacturing and information technology.