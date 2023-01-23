SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The four technical colleges in South Dakota have received a big funding boost to buy modern equipment.

Governor Kirsti Noem announced on Monday that $10 million in funding for the equipment comes from the Future Funds and doesn’t require a legislative appropriation.

Noem is providing a 2-to-1 match for funding to bring the total investment to $15 million.

“This equipment will help our technical colleges train our kids and grandkids for the jobs of the future,” said Governor Noem. “We have some of the best technical colleges in the nation, and we will continue working closely with them to tackle our state’s workforce needs.”