RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the second day of proceedings from the South Dakota Supreme Court the public will hear oral arguments on three cases.

The first case, beginning at 9 a.m. MT, deals with the 2019 death of a three-year-old child in Wagner. The court will hear arguments on whether an expert witness will be able to provide testimony on behalf of the mother, Amanda Hernandez, as to whether a possible third-party perpetrator is responsible for the death of the child.

The case centers around the death of three-year-old A.H. Amanda Hernandez, the mother, is charged in the child’s death. Hernandez’s defense is attempting to bring forward an expert witness to testify to the mental capacity of N.M., a 10-year-old child the defense claims caused the harm that resulted in A.H.’s death.

10:00 a.m.

The court has been called into session.

Each side will have 20 minutes for initial arguments with 10 minutes allowed for rebuttal after.

“This is a child murder case,” lawyer Sarah Thorne starts her opening argument.

Thorne says that all defendants have the constitutional right to defend themselves and present other persons as possible perpetrators.

“We know that third-party perpetrator defenses are admissible,” Thorne says.

Thorne argues that the trial court found the expert witness from the defense is relevant to Amanda Hernandez’s case. The state wants evidence found to be amissible by a trial court to be validated by the state of South Dakota.

10:15 a.m.

Thorne says that there is no connection between N.M. and the child, A.H., except for the fact that they were in the home at the same time prior to the death. She adds that in a prior case, the Supreme Court ruled it was not the job of the jury to determine a third party-perpetrator’s mental capacity which is what the state is asking for now.

When looking at the 403-balancing test, Thorne said the test has failed and has not allowed the state to offer speedy and efficient trials.

10:23 a.m.

Timothy Whalen is now giving his oral arguments for the defense.

“Brutality and violence has no age limits,” Whalen says.

Whalen says that if the jury cannot understand something, an expert witness is necessary to help them understand. Justice Mark Salter says he’s not sure the inclusion of the expert witness is admissible.

10:35 a.m.

Salter asks what evidence other than the fact that N.M. was in the home, suggests that he killed A.H.

Whalen says there is no evidence in the home as to who killed A.H. but N.M. was the last one to see A.H. alive.

The jury has to determine the validity and credibility of the expert witness’s testimony, Whalen says.

Whalen’s time is up.

10:45 a.m.

In her rebuttal, Thorne says that the facts are not there for the inclusion of the expert witness.

Thorne says the evidence in this case right now does not show that N.M. had a reason to be “angry or hostile toward A.H.” and therefore the facts do not support the defense’s expert witness.

Thorne closes her rebuttal and the justices announce a recess ahead of the next case.

_______________________

The second case that KELOLAND News will cover takes place at 11 a.m. MT. The five-member court will hear arguments from Jacqueline Krouse and her legal team as she appeals her second-degree arson conviction. Krouse’s home burned down in 2019 and investigators, and the court, found that Krouse was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.