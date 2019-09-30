SD Supreme Court to decide if testimony was unfair in Gregory Co. murder

A jury convicted a South Dakota man of murdering his girlfriend in Gregory County, but his attorney questions whether the testimony was unfair. That’s one of the questions the South Dakota Supreme Court has to answer. It’s hearing cases at the University of South Dakota School of Law for its October term.

This case is about Chance Harruff, who killed Kristi Olson in 2017. Court papers say they got into an argument, and Harruff hit Olson with a “mule strength punch” to her chest, knocking her to the floor. He then left, not knowing if she needed medical care. Officers found Olson with possible bruising on her neck. Now he’s appealing his conviction. The High Court has to decide if the circuit court made a mistake for not acquitting Harruff on second-degree murder, and if there’s enough evidence to uphold his second degree murder conviction. A big part of Monday’s hearing focused on three witnesses who testified, and whether what they said created a prejudice against him when the jury decided his fate.

Harruff and Olson had a history of arguments and physical fights. Harruff would get violent, they’d reconcile, and Olson would never report the abuse to law enforcement. Harruff’s attorney Raleigh Hansman said, during the trial, prosecution presented enough evidence to show Harruff abused Olson during their relationship.

“The relationship picture had been painted, but the state was not done painting,” Raleigh Hansman, Harruff’s attorney, said.

Three people testified about Harruff’s past abusive behavior with Olson. However, Hansman argues that testimony made the jury focus more on Harruff’s character rather than the crime itself. She says it violates South Dakota Codified Law 19-19-403.

“Once this transformation occurred, Harruff was unable, impossible to receive a fair trial. Harruff’s second degree murder conviction is a constitutional violation,” Hansman said.

Attorney for the State of South Dakota, Quincy Kjerstad, says there is enough evidence to uphold Harruff’s second degree murder conviction. He referenced wounds examiners found on Olson’s neck.

“How did these wounds occur? Dr. Kenneth Snell said there was enough blunt force on Kristi’s neck to cause those wounds. She experienced a strangulation,” Kjerstad said.

Kjerstad says that testimony in question, about Harruff’s abusive history, is relevant to this murder case.

“The jury was instructed that it may take into consideration any domestic relationship that existed between the accused and the person killed,” Kjerstad said.

The Supreme Court will decide at a later date. During the initial trial, a forensic pathologist said Olson died from asphyxia due to strangulation. Harruff is serving a life sentence.