RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The public will get to listen along as the South Dakota Supreme Court hears oral arguments this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the five-member court will hear three cases each day on the campus of South Dakota Mines. Attorneys are permitted to appear before the Supreme Court to emphasize certain points of the case and respond to the court’s questions.

You’ll be able to watch live coverage of the South Dakota Supreme Court’s term starting at 11 a.m. CT/10 a.m. MT on KELOLAND.com with the case State v. Larson.

This case dates back to 2016 when, according to the case summary, Tristin Larson pushed a two-year-old child, who hit his head. The child died. Larson, however, claimed a dog knocked the child down before admitting he had not told the truth.

He has claimed, though, that he didn’t have the capacity to waive his Miranda Rights because he was upset about the child’s death. A circuit court disagreed.

Larson’s lawyer Brad Schreiber will be arguing the circuit court erred in denying his motion to suppress his statements made to law enforcement during an interview and if the circuit court erred in denying Larson’s motion for judgment of acquittal.