SD Supreme Court hears malpractice lawsuit case

It’s day two of hearings before the South Dakota Supreme Court. One case argued today centered on a malpractice lawsuit against Rapid City’s medical center. An attorney for Jodie Frye-Byington claims his client wasn’t alerted to a health problem soon enough.

“By the way, you have a hockey puck mass that they didn’t know was it malignant or benign. Thank goodness it was benign but it’s growing in your chest and it’s pushing on your trachea,” Attorney for Appellant Jodie Fryw-Byington, R. Shawn Tornow said.

“Their issue is this hockey puck as they want to call it. It was better described by the ENT experts that it was of a consistency of a rotten banana. That it just kind of floated around where it was and normally these things don’t cause people any problems,” Attorney for Appellees Rapid City Medical Center, Lonnie Braun said.

The high court will issue a ruling on this case at a later date.