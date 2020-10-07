SD Supreme Court hears case on animal feeding operation in Clay County

A concentrated animal feeding operation in Clay County was at the center of oral arguments today at the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In February 2019, the Mockler Family applied for a conditional use permit for a feeding operation. The Clay County Planning Commission granted the permit, but the Sierra Club appealed.

Following multiple hearings, the county Board of Adjustment agreed with the permit decision with additional conditions.

A few months later, the Sierra Club filed a petition in circuit court. It alleged that its members’ due process rights were violated.

However, the circuit court granted the Mockler’s motion to dismiss, saying the Sierra Club did not prove it has direct or representational standing to appeal.

“You have to identify the individual, at least one individual who is the aggrieved person, that your organization represents,” said Brian Donahoe attorney for the Mocklers.

“It’s about the access of members, citizens of this state, this county, to have access to court and have due process, have fairness in the courts. It’s about the right to be heard,” said Mitchell Peterson, attorney for the Sierra Club.

A final decision will be made at a later date. Today was the final day of the state Supreme Court oral arguments.