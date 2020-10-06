SD Supreme Court hears case involving a conviction on rape, kidnapping and assault

Tuesday was day two of South Dakota Supreme Court hearings in Vermillion.

One case before the justices involves a conviction on rape, kidnapping and assault. Harry Davis Evans, who convicted in the case, is appealing on several issues, including whether evidence recovered from his truck on reservation land should have been allowed in the trial.

“And they came to the conclusion that Evans was a non-Indian, his victim was a non-Indian and this all occurred on Custer County state land. The same conclusion was met when they talked to Oglala Sioux Tribal law enforcement, and so they did what they had to do and got a warrant from a neutral and detached magistrate in the 7th Judicial circuit,” said Quincy Kjerstad, Assistant Attorney General, Attorneys for the Appellee, State of South Dakota.

“The parking lot in question and the place where the truck is, is within the exterior boundaries of the reservation. That is the line where tribal sovereignty exists, it exists anywhere within the exterior boundaries of the reservation. Just as the boundaries of the state of South Dakota set our limits. that’s the important issue here,” said John Murphy, Attorney for the Appellant Harry David Evans.

The justices will issue a decision at a later date.