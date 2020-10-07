SD Supreme Court hears case centered around drug trafficking in Deadwood

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the last day of oral arguments before South Dakota’s Supreme Court. One of the cases presented this morning centered around drug trafficking in Deadwood.

While authorities were able to get a warrant and found meth in an apartment, the defendants argued the warrants lacked probable cause. An argument circuit court agreed with. Now the state is raising its own questions.

“She knew they were Olmsted’s clothes because she watched him take them from the dryer. She went to the apartment and asked him to remove them immediately after he removed them she found a substance that she believed to be methamphetamine. Law enforcement them corroborated that report by field testing the substance which was presumptively positive for methamphetamine. So it’s not just like, oh I found meth. I think it might be his. We have a detailed description of what she saw,” said Attorney for the state of South Dakota, Erin Handke.

“Law enforcement shows up at the apartment. They look in the community dryer. They find the baggie, they test it and it comes back positive, presumptively for methamphetamine. The question is, is there a nexus or connection to the criminal activity in the communal dryer, going back to apartment 15 where the search warrant was ultimately executed?” said Ellery Gery, Attorney for appellee Carrie Lynn Ostby.

The court will issue its ruling at a later date.